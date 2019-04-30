Adams obit

Luvon Hudson Adams, 91, of Marianna, FL died Monday, April 29, 2019 at her residence.

Luvon was born October 23, 1927 in Cottonwood, AL to the late Thomas and Osie Noblin Hudson. She was a lifelong resident of Jackson County where she was a homemaker for most of her life. Luvon was a longtime member of Antioch Assembly of God Church in Grangerburg, AL.

Luvon was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Adams and son-in-law, Ladone Peacock.

She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy A. Peacock of Marianna; granddaughter, Toni Peacock of Marianna; special caregiver, Ella Brown of Marianna; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.