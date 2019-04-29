One arrest for meth possession

HOLMES COUNTY – A Bonifay man is charged with felony drug possession following an early morning traffic stop conducted Thursday, April 25.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of Highway 177 and Lewis Leavins Road in the Bethlehem Community and made contact with the driver, 46-year-old Ronald Stacey Blair of Bonifay.

The deputy observed a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the truck and conducted a search of the vehicle after Blair showed him where the marijuana was located. During the search, the deputy found a glass pipe which contained a crystal-like substance, a container which also held a crystal-like substance, and a loaded handgun.

A records check with dispatch further revealed Blair to be a convicted felon.

Blair is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.