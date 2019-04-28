Around noon on April 26, 2019, Karin Bush Dunn, age 76, passed from the loving arms of her husband into the loving arms of her Lord. Her earthly battles over, her pain finally relieved. Blessed be the name of the Lord. She was born in Pensacola, FL to Stokes and Ruth (Brock) Bush.

She was pre-deceased by her father and brother, Euyl Bush. She is survived by her mother, her husband Charles Dunn, her daughter Beverly Smith and husband King, sister Loanva Howell and husband Bill, grandson Will Smith, and granddaughters Mary-Margaret and Lilli Smith. Also surviving are brother in law Frank Dunn, nephews Wes Howell, Steve Bush, and Bryan Bush and niece Krystal Moore.

Karin retired after 30 years in the Washington County school system teaching fifth grade at Kate Smith Elementary and English at Chipley High School. She taught not only school lessons, but life lessons as well. Her love and concern for her students was a primary focus in her life. She always enjoyed the hugs and compliments from former students.

Karin was a beach person. It was her place of peace. She so much looked forward to the yearly stays on Panama City Beach each October, basking in the sun and socializing with her dear beach friends.

She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma teaching sorority. She served on the board of Chipola Foundation, including a term as Chairman. She was a past member of Chipley Woman’s Club, serving as President. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Chipley.

A Memorial Service will be held April 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church in Chipley with Visitation one hour prior to the service. Reverend Ebb Hagan will officiate. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing. Donations may be made in her honor to Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446 for scholarships.

