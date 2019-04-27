Tropicana Speech Competition at VES

Vernon Elementary School held their fifth grade 2019 Tropicana Speech Competition on April 26.
Winners were:
- Vanessa Wicker (Becoming a Beautician), 1st place;
- Kaylee Ward (Ward Family of Four), 2nd place;
- McKaela Haselow (My Hedgehog, Gus), 3rd place; and
- Marci Champion (Headhunters Working Dogs), alternate.
Other students participating were:
- Brianna Cochran – Cops
- Ayden Cook – Marine Biology
- Lilly Hall – My Pretty Boy
- Kira McGinnis – Shipping Animals
- Automn Padgett – I Hate Chores
- Amber Reed – My Dog, Little Man
- Maggie Sim – My Hero
- Russel Smith – Baseball is Life
- Hunter Ziegler – Fortnight
- Gabby Zurawski – Are Cell Phones Really Good for Us?
A special “thank you” to judges Milton Brown, Dr. Lou Cleveland and Susan Roberts, and timekeeper Gail Seaboch.