Tropicana Speech Competition at VES

Vernon Elementary School held their fifth grade 2019 Tropicana Speech Competition on April 26.

Winners were:

Vanessa Wicker (Becoming a Beautician), 1st place;

Kaylee Ward (Ward Family of Four), 2nd place;

McKaela Haselow (My Hedgehog, Gus), 3rd place; and

Marci Champion (Headhunters Working Dogs), alternate.

Other students participating were:

Brianna Cochran – Cops

Ayden Cook – Marine Biology

Lilly Hall – My Pretty Boy

Kira McGinnis – Shipping Animals

Automn Padgett – I Hate Chores

Amber Reed – My Dog, Little Man

Maggie Sim – My Hero

Russel Smith – Baseball is Life

Hunter Ziegler – Fortnight

Gabby Zurawski – Are Cell Phones Really Good for Us?

A special “thank you” to judges Milton Brown, Dr. Lou Cleveland and Susan Roberts, and timekeeper Gail Seaboch.