Tropicana Speech Competition at VES

Vernon Elementary School held their fifth grade 2019 Tropicana Speech Competition on April 26.

Winners were:

  • Vanessa Wicker (Becoming a Beautician), 1st place;
  • Kaylee Ward (Ward Family of Four), 2nd place;
  • McKaela Haselow (My Hedgehog, Gus), 3rd place; and
  • Marci Champion (Headhunters Working Dogs), alternate.

Tropicana Speech Winners: Vanessa Wicker, Kaylee Ward, McKaela Haselow, Marci Champion

Other students participating were:
  • Brianna Cochran – Cops
  • Ayden Cook – Marine Biology
  • Lilly Hall – My Pretty Boy
  • Kira McGinnis – Shipping Animals
  • Automn Padgett – I Hate Chores
  • Amber Reed – My Dog, Little Man
  • Maggie Sim – My Hero
  • Russel Smith – Baseball is Life
  • Hunter Ziegler – Fortnight
  • Gabby Zurawski – Are Cell Phones Really Good for Us?
A special “thank you” to judges Milton Brown, Dr. Lou Cleveland and Susan Roberts, and timekeeper Gail Seaboch.

