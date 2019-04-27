Traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. Debris removal and disposal services across Northwest Florida continue. Traffic flaggers are onsite to assist with traffic control.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 79 (Waukesha Street) Utility Operations – The southbound shoulder of Waukesha Street in Bonifay will be closed from just south of the railroad to Cooks Street from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday, April 28 as crews relocate a power pole.

– The southbound shoulder of Waukesha Street in Bonifay will be closed from just south of the railroad to Cooks Street from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday, April 28 as crews relocate a power pole. S.R. 2 Pavement Marking Replacement – Drivers will encounter lane restrictions at the following locations on S.R. 2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Wednesday, May 22 as crews perform roadway markings maintenance. S.R. 2 from west of the Choctawhatchee River Bridge to east of County Road 177 S.R. 2 from west of Ten Mile Creek Bridge to east of the Jackson County Line

– Drivers will encounter lane restrictions at the following locations on S.R. 2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Wednesday, May 22 as crews perform roadway markings maintenance. U.S. 90 Utility Work – Drivers will encounter intermittent shoulder closures on U.S. 90 between Oak Grove and Valee roads, east of Ponce de Leon, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 and Wednesday, May 1 as crews trim trees around power lines.

– Drivers will encounter intermittent shoulder closures on U.S. 90 between Oak Grove and Valee roads, east of Ponce de Leon, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 and Wednesday, May 1 as crews trim trees around power lines. I-10 at Exit 95 (Ponce De Leon Exit) – Drivers will encounter lane restrictions on the I-10 eastbound off-ramp at the Ponce De Leon exit from 8 p.m. Monday, April 29 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 30 as crews repave deficient sections of asphalt.

– Drivers will encounter lane restrictions on the I-10 eastbound off-ramp at the Ponce De Leon exit from 8 p.m. Monday, April 29 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 30 as crews repave deficient sections of asphalt. S.R. 2 from the Jackson County Line to County Road (C.R.) 173 – There will be intermittent eastbound shoulder closures on S.R. 2 from the Jackson County line to C.R. 173 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday, April 29 until Friday, May 10 as crews perform ditch and shoulder repairs.

– There will be intermittent eastbound shoulder closures on S.R. 2 from the Jackson County line to C.R. 173 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday, April 29 until Friday, May 10 as crews perform ditch and shoulder repairs. Valee Road Bridge Replacement Over Blue Creek – Pile driving operations are underway. Valee Road is closed to all traffic. Motorists are being detoured via S.R. 81 (Samson Highway), Coy Commander Road, and U.S. 90.

– Pile driving operations are underway. Valee Road is closed to all traffic. Motorists are being detoured via S.R. 81 (Samson Highway), Coy Commander Road, and U.S. 90. Hicks Road Bridge Replacement over West Pittman Creek– Crews are clearing trees and shrubs from the right-of-way for utility relocation and temporary acrow bridge construction. Hicks Road will remain open during the clearing operations. There will be no lane restrictions until the detour route is in place.

Washington County:

Interstate 10 Resurfacing from east of S.R. 77 to the Jackson County Line– Drivers may encounter intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, April 29 to Thursday, May 2 as crews continue drainage activities.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.