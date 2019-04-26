Yates obit

Mr. William ‘Billy’ Lee Yates, age 58, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 15, 2019 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, FL. He was born June 19, 1960 in Pensacola, Florida to the late Charles Wade Yates and Vivian White Yates.

Billy is survived by three sisters, Maresha Linton, Sherri Lynn Reeves and DeeDee Yates all of Bonifay, FL; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held 2:30 PM Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.