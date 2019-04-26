News from Chipola

CHIPOLA ACT PREP COURSE AT CAPACITY

MARIANNA—Due to the overwhelming response to Chipola’s free ACT Prep course, the class has reached capacity.

The Chipola Academic Center for Excellence (ACE) is offering the free course for high school students in the five-county district.

Chipola ACE Director Bonnie Smith and ACE Coordinator Charity Sikora developed the course to help more students earn the score needed to obtain the Bright Futures Scholarship. The course will meet seven times and will be offered in the weeks leading up to the June 8 ACT Test.

CHIPOLA ORAL INTERP—Chipola students in professor Carol Saunders’ Oral Interpretation class recently performed a program on campus. Pictured from left, are: Keishawn Brewton, Lyric Turner, Jordan Oliver, Tazjhani Baker, Imani Williams, Kaci Compton, Hailey McDaniel, Ashley Lytle, Morgan Roberts, Madeline Wright and Delaney Smith.

McRae/Rex Lumber Scholarships for Chipola Engineering Tech

MARIANNA—New scholarships will be awarded for use during the Fall 2019/Spring 2020semesters to applicants planning to pursue an Associate of Science degree in Engineering Technology specializing in Advanced Manufacturing: Pneumatics, Hydraulics, and Motors Certification at Chipola College.

Multiple scholarships will be awarded by the Rex Lumber, Graceville and Bristol plants. Applicants will be given priority consideration if they are current or recent graduates from the high schools within Chipola’s five-county district, Liberty, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington, and Holmes Counties. Children of Rex Lumber employees are eligible after the employee’s first full year of employment.

Applicants must have a minimum 2.5 high school GPA and maintain a 2.5 GPA at Chipola to retain scholarship.

The Robert and Kathryn McRae/Rex Lumber Scholarships may be used for up to 30 semester hours of tuition and/or books and supplies. The Fall 2019/Spring 2020 first-year scholarship recipients are eligible to reapply for the scholarship for use during the second year. Second-year funding is based upon prevailing economic conditions and the student’s performance in the program.

Completed applications must be submitted by Wednesday, June 5 at 4 p.m. to the Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446.

Students who excel in the Engineering Technology program may be eligible for paid internship positions within Rex Lumber.

TICKETS ON SALE FOR CHIPOLA’S ‘THE WEE SING TRAIN MUSICAL’

MARIANNA—Tickets are now on sale for the Chipola College children’s show, “The Wee Sing Train Musical,” set for Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m.

The play will be performed for hundreds of local elementary school students during daytime shows in May.

Children will clap, move and sing along to the exhilarating song and dance numbers of The Wee Sing Train. Imagine playing with a toy train and suddenly becoming a passenger—this could only happen with a spark of Wee Sing Magic. Casey and Carter have finally finished creating their make-believe land when, magically, they’re in it. Join them and Tusky, their curious toy elephant, as Chug-a-Long the Engine and Cubby the Caboose take them on a wonderful adventure, The Wee Sing Train is a charming way to put kids on the right track.

Chipola Theater Director Charles Sirmon recently selected the cast which includes: Sarah Grace Lockard as Casey, Chandler King as Carter, Kodi Beth Bates as Tusky, Drew Kelley as Chug-A-Long, Ashleigh Braswell as Cubby the Caboose, Michael Anthony as Harmonica Cowboy, Daniel Club as Guitar Cowboy and Frog/Prince, Stephanie Woodard as Farmer Fran, Michael Anthony as Blackbird Boy and Girl, Katee Brown as Princess Jenny, Caroline King as Farm Animals, Olivia Wester as Farm Animals/Dancer.

Tickets—$8 for adults and $6 for 18 and under—are available online at www.chipola.edu and at the Center for the Arts Box Office at 718-2420.

For information, like Chipola Theatre on Facebook, or contact Charles Sirmon, Director, at 718-2227 or email sirmonc@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA STUDENTS HONORED AT AWARDS CEREMONY

MARIANNA—Chipola College recognized the outstanding achievements of its students at the recent annual Awards Ceremony. Awards were presented for academics, athletics and extracurricular activities.

The following students received academic awards: Garrett Steverson of Chipley, National Leadership in Business; Carolyn McInnis of Marianna, Freshman Honors Award in English; Breeana Bennett of Altha, Sophomore Honors English Award; Garrett S. McDaniel of Sneads, Biology for Science Majors; Matthew Graham Bruner of Marianna, Health Sciences Award; Sheridan B. Padgett of Marianna, Freshman Chemistry; Tamarique Jones of Greenwood, Sophomore Chemistry; Mary E. Brown of Hosford, Calculus I; Tristan M. Mulder of Grand Ridge, Calculus II; Jacob D. Murley of Ponce de Leon, Calculus III; Kami Presley of Altha, Accounting – AA/AS; Celina Jones of Chipley, Accounting – BSBA; Benjamin Bridges of Marianna, General Management – BSBA; Chase Roberts of Marianna, Computer Science – AA/AS; Jeremy Porter of Quincy, Strategic Management – BSBA; Andrew Bizaillion of Alford, Social and Behavioral Science Award; and Maxwell L. Harrell of Marianna, Dr. Robert E. Ringer Award.

The following students received scholarship academic awards: Citlali Gutierrez of Blountstown and Ansleigh Walters of Chipley, Phi Theta Kappa Coca Cola Gold Scholarship; Cydney Granberry of Marianna, Tazjhani Baker, FAMU Transfer Scholarships. Kendra Moses of Bonifay, Ronald (Blake) Angerbrandt of Alford, Mackenzie Miles of Chipley, FSU/ PC Dean’s Choice Scholarship; Calen Sims of Marianna, Jackson (Grey) Basford of Bristol, Madison Kent of Panama City, FL, Academic Scholarship.

Students in Workforce Development programs received the following awards: Dustin Hostetter of Quincy, Automotive Technology; Brandy Green of Panama City, FL, Corrections; Ted Burdeshaw of Marianna, Firefighting; Lejla Hill of Crestview, Law Enforcement; Leigh-Anne Alejos of Quincy, Cosmetology; Joshua Baker of Marianna, Welding; Billy Bodiford of Bristol, Engineering Technology and Jonathan Wickham of Marianna, Civil Engineering Technology.

Two students received awards for athletics: Shaela Lynn Gardner, Charlton Keen Scholar Athlete Award and Amy Woodham of Marianna, Neal Sportsmanship Award.

The following students received awards for extracurricular activities: Maxwell L. Harrell of Marianna, Science Club; Ansleigh Walters of Chipley and Kaci Compton of Chipley, SGA; Isabella Wilson of Bonifay, Honors; Alyssa Cross, Korbin Haller, Adrian Johnson Cruz, Scott Ludlow, Kami Presley, Kylee Rhodes, Joseph sims, Phi Beta Lambda State Competitors; Citlali Gutierrez of Blountstown and Ansleigh Walters of Chipley, PTK All Florida Academic Team; LaNia Baker of Greenwood, BSU.

Three awards were given to non-students. The student body selected, Kristie Mosley for the Distinguished Service Faculty Award; Latresha Bighem Moore, for the Distinguished Service Administrator Award and Linda Morales, for the Distinguished Professional Award.

CHIPOLA POETRY CAFÉ IS A HIT

Chipola College’s Literature/Language Department hosted the Chipola Poetry Café April 9 before a packed house in the Experimental Theatre of the Center for the Arts.

The event began with a lecture by Jamey Jones, Poet Laureate of Northwest Florida. Jones is an English professor at Pensacola State College and author of Blue Rain Morning, a collection of poems.

Jones interspersed his talk with readings of his own poems, many of them new and unpublished works. Following the entertaining lecture, local poets, many of them Chipola students, read their own works to the packed auditorium.

Students and faculty from Chipola’s Honors Society attended the event as one of their honors symposia. Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society provided coffee and dessert for attendees. Kurt McInnis, assistant professor of English, emceed the event.

Local poets reading at the event were: Melody Holt, Randi Thomas Zayla Ard, Brianna McDonald, Josh Smith, Karah McDougald, Chris Dulong, Carolyn Jane McInnis, Ashley Hess, Emily Tetlow, Daisy White, David Cobb and Kurtis Neil McInnis.

CHIPOLA COMMENCEMENT MAY 2 IN DOTHAN

MARIANNA—The Chipola College 2018 Commencement Ceremony is set for Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m., at the Dothan Civic Center. The address is 126 St. Andrews Street, Dothan, AL, 36303.

Graduates should receive an email from the college about caps and gowns which will be picked up in the Book Store.

Counted as members of the class are all who will complete degrees or certificates from December of 2018 to May of 2019 or during the Summer 2019 terms. Diplomas will be awarded for Bachelor of Science, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts and Workforce Development Certificates. Chipola graduates may invite an unlimited number of family members and guests to share the event. The ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube.

Nikki Fried, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, will deliver the commencement address. Fried is a lifelong Floridian, attorney and passionate activist. Born and raised in Miami, Commissioner Fried graduated from the University of Florida, where she received her bachelor’s, master’s and juris doctorate degrees. While in law school, she served as student body president, the first woman to hold the position in nearly two decades.

Before her election, Fried worked as an advocate in Tallahassee, representing at-risk children and the Broward County School Board, and working to expand patient access to medical marijuana.

Fried has served in the Alachua County Public Defender’s Office as head of the Felony Division, and worked with law firms as a government consultant, advocating on behalf of clients before the Florida Legislature. Working in private practice in South Florida, she defended homeowners against foreclosure during the 2007-08 housing crisis.

Throughout her career she has served with numerous organizations including the Young Lawyers Board of Governors, Broward Days Board of Directors, Legal Needs of Children Bar Committee, LeRoy Collins Institute, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida, University of Florida Governmental Relations Advisory Committee, University of Florida Board of Trustees, Florida’s Children First, and others. Fried is a member of Florida Blue Key, the oldest and most prestigious leadership honorary in the state of Florida.

For information about the graduation ceremony, contact the Admissions and Records Office at 850-718-2311 or visit www.chipola.edu.

LAW ENFORCEMENT CLASSES NOW FORMING AT CHIPOLA COLLEGE

The Chipola College Criminal Justice Training Center is offering an evening Law Enforcement Academy and Corrections to Law Enforcement Cross-over classes. Classes will meet weeknights beginning June 12th from 5:30 P.M. until 9:30 P.M.

Prior to admission, all candidates must earn a passing score on the Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test (CJBAT). It is offered at the Chipola College Public Service Building each Tuesday at 8:00 A.M. The cost of the test is $45.

Applicants must have a standard high school diploma or its equivalent and must undergo a medical physical examination, background check and drug screen. Financial assistance is available based upon need and eligibility.

Classes are forming now! If interested please contact Steven Stewart, Law Enforcement Coordinator, at 850-718-2286.