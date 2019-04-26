Cunningham obit

Shirley Jean Cunningham, 81 of Bonifay, Florida, died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at her home in Bonifay.

Born Thursday, March 17, 1938 in Watseka, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Odle and the late Marion Hodge Odle.

Surviving are son, Jesse Cunningham of Lynn Haven, FL, daughters, Sandra McClelland of Defuniak Springs, FL and Bobbi Lipka of Bonifay, FL, brother, Kevin Odle of Kankakee, IL, sister, Linda Sambenedetto of Niceville, FL; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Winterville Assembly of God Church with the Rev. Mitchell Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Bonifay Cemetery, Bonifay, with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel.