BCM hosts JAVA Night

As students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville take a quick glance at their syllabi and see the numerous due dates for papers, projects, and assignments that await them this final month of the semester, it often brings an overwhelming feeling of apprehension. To counteract this, the Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) hosts a biannual event, known as Java Night, where students can take their minds off of schoolwork for a moment to enjoy free coffee, live entertainment, and a whole lot of laughter.

The event is similar to a talent show in the fact that it provides the opportunity for students to showcase their unique talents and abilities in front of a live audience of their professors and friends who cheer them on. In total, there were seven acts including a special video highlighting the talent of several guitar players on campus, multiple musical performances, original poetry and spoken word, as well as one short comical concert for the grand finale. In addition to all of the students that participated, Missouri Mission Volunteers Lynn Gay and Shelba Knight treated the audience to a gospel song performance and Associate Professor of English Geoffrey Reiter took a break from his usual poetry to sing “Oo De Lally” from Robin Hood.

While enjoying a hot cup of coffee, BCF students and guests were thoroughly entertained by the various performances. They laughed, sang along, and sat in pure awe at the hidden talent of their classmates. After Java Night concluded, conversation filled the Wellness Center as students congratulated their peers for a job well done and began discussing ideas for next semester’s event.

For more information about student life or upcoming events held at The Baptist College of Florida, please visit www.baptistcollege.edu or contact 850-263-3261.