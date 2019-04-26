BCF “One Voice” holds intimate chapel service

Each week, faculty, students, and staff at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville meet in the R.G. Lee Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Wednesday for a time of musical praise and worship, and the preaching of God’s Word. Regardless of how busy their schedules are throughout the rest of the day, participants can count on the fact that they will be refreshed and filled spiritually during the chapel hour.

BCF students preparing to be Worship Leaders, Music Educators, Ministers of Music, or Worship Pastors are given the opportunity to lead worship during chapel. One of the performance groups known as “One Voice” is made up of students in the Music and Worship Division and are often requested to lead in worship. On Tuesday, April 9, the talented musical group were prepared to hold chapel services outside under the gazebo at 10:00 a.m.

As faculty, students, and staff gathered around the gazebo for the outdoor service, the clouds opened up and it began to rain. Not willing to let the weather hinder them from worshiping, the mass of people moved into the BCF Student Center for an intimate, acoustic set of worship. As BCF Sophomore Evie Williams described this unique chapel service, she noted that it felt so genuine. Though it did not go as planned, the time of worship went exactly as the Lord intended and those present expressed how they were blessed by the service.

For more information about upcoming chapel services, please contact 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.