Annual season closure for snook in Gulf state and federal waters starts May 1

Snook will close to all harvest in Gulf state, federal and inland waters, including all of Monroe County and Everglades National Park, starting May 1.

Seasonal harvest closures conserve Florida’s valuable snook populations and help sustain and improve the fishery for the future.

Snook also remain catch and release only in waters from the Pasco-Hernando county line south to Gordon Pass in Collier County due to impacts from the previous red tide. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will discuss whether to extend the current red-tide related measures for this species, as well as red drum and spotted seatrout, for an additional year at its May 1-2 meeting near Tallahassee.

Snook are one of the many reasons Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World. While snook may be caught and released during the closed season, the FWC encourages anglers to handle their catch carefully to help the fish survive upon release. Proper handling methods can help ensure the species’ abundance for anglers today and generations to come. To learn more about fish handling, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and “Fish Handling.”

Anglers can report their catch on the Snook & Gamefish Foundation’s website at SnookFoundation.org by clicking on the “Angler Action Program” link in the bar at the top of the page.

Learn more about recreational fishing at MyFWC.com/Fishing by clicking on “Saltwater Fishing” and “Recreational Regulations.”