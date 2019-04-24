McNeal obit

Mrs. Joyce Edwards McNeal, 86, passed away on Resurrection Sunday, April 21, 2019.

When she was born a friend of her mother called her “Boots” and that became her nickname and the name by which she was known. She was a beautiful person, who enjoyed a life filled with fun and adventure. She followed her husband of 55 years around the country to his many Navy assignments and as he drove an eighteen wheeler around the United States. They were avid motorcyclists and also traveled around in their motorhome.

They were also avid race car fans. She seldom missed a NASCAR race on television. She had many stories to tell of life on the track, things and people they encountered, the places they visited and things they did.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harmon Adolph Edwards and Nell Louise Eubanks Edwards, her husband, James Lawrence McNeal, two brothers, HA Edwards, Jr. and Sherwood Edwards, two sisters, Opal Padgett and Jeritza Harmon and a son, James Earlrick McNeal.

Boots is survived by a son, Edwin Lawrence McNeal, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and numerous other relatives and friends. She was loved by all who knew her.

She was a faithful member of Hickory Hill Baptist Church and enjoyed attending and participating in various church activities, including with the Hickory Nuts.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Hickory Hill Baptist Church with Rev. David Grier officiating. Interment will follow in the Hickory Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. A time of visitation will be from 1-3 PM prior to the service at Hickory Hill Baptist Church.