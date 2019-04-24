Curry obit

Mrs. Mary Kathryn Carnley Curry, age 65, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 22, 2019 at her home.

She was born January 28, 1954 in Winter Haven, Florida to the late O.V. Chester Carnley and Clarcy Elizabeth Holland Carnley.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by one brother, Daniel Carnley.

Mrs. Curry is survived by her husband of 38 years, James A. Curry of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Lucretia Riley and husband Johnny of Bonifay, FL; two grandchildren, Shane Riley and Brandon Riley both of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Susan Carnley Hand and husband Ronnie of Webb, AL; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorialization will be by cremation with services at a later date. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.