Brown obit

Tommy Lynn (Laney) Brown died in her home on April 22, 2019 in Chipley, FL. She was 99 years of age.

Ms. Brown was born in the family home on a dairy farm November 13, 1919 in Chipley FL to her parents, W. T. and Rebecca Laney. She attended Florida State University (Florida State College for Women). Tommy Lynn married Dr. Theodore (Ted) Brown. While Ted was deployed during WWII, she supported the war efforts working at Marianna Army Airfield as an aircraft repair person (a Rosy the Rivetor). After the war, the Browns settled back in Chipley where she worked as the office manager of her husband’s veterinary service.

Ms. Brown was a devoted wife and an inspiration to many in the family with a passion for literacy and plants. She was a member of the Friends of the Library and a master judge with the local garden club. She also supported The Spanish Trail Playhouse, enjoyed doing her crossword puzzles and was an avid bridge player.

Ms. Brown is survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as friends in the community. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ted, and nine brothers and sisters. She was well-loved by everyone who knew her.

Ms. Brown will be buried in a private ceremony with Sims Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chipley Garden Club or First United Methodist Church of Chipley.

“A Life Well Lived”

“A life well-lived is a precious gift

of hope and strength and grace

from someone who has made our world

a brighter, better place.

It’s filled with moments sweet and sad,

with smiles and sometimes tears,

with friendships formed and good times shared

and laughter through the years.

A life well-lived is a legacy of joy and pride and pleasure,

A loving, lasting memory our grateful hearts will treasure.”

Unknown Author