Smith obit

Rebecca Nell Smith, age 61 of Chipley, passed from this life on April 20, 2019 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Rebecca was born on June 26, 1957 in Lakeland, Florida to Barney and Clara Mae Smith. She had lived in the Florida Panhandle since July 2017, coming from Jacksonville, Florida. She worked as a C.N.A. for numerous Assisted Living Facilities throughout the state. She enjoyed going to church activities, playing bingo with friends, and spending time gardening. Her greatest loves were her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Barney and Clara Mae Smith; husband: Mickey Brazzell Sr.; son: Mickey Brazzell Jr.; two sisters: Jeanett Odenkirk, Tina Goethe.

She is survived by her daughter: Melissa Cook and significant other James Martin of Ponce de Leon, Florida; son: Billy Smith of Defuniak Springs, Florida; brother: Bobby Smith of Chipley, Florida; two sisters: Linda Wakefield of Jacksonville, Florida, Patti Kinney of Ft. Pierce, Florida; three grandchildren: Makenzie Marsh, Sabrina Cook, Nicholas Cook.

Memorialization will be by cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers monetary donations may be made to Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida to help offset funeral expenses.