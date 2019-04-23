New historical marker dedication

The public is invited to a special event sponsored by the Washington County Historical Society. Members of the society will be dedicating the newest Washington County Historical Marker on Friday, May 3rd at 10AM at 3810 Holmes Valley Road in Southern Washington County.

The new marker is being placed in recognition of the Native American presence in our area. According to legend, Holmes Valley was the scene of military action during the Creek War of 1813-1814 and First Seminole War of 1817-1818. Although most of the Native Americans – Muscogee Creek and other groups – were removed from West Florida and sent west on the Trail of Tears in 1837-1838, some of their descendants still live in the area today.

Please join us as we honor the memory of the Native Americans who originally populated Washington County.