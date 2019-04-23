Curtis E. Long, age 49 of Sunny Hills, went home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2019 at his residence.

Curtis was born on April 4, 1970 in Panama City, Florida to Robert Timothy and Deborah Hagan Long. He had lived in the panhandle for the previous 15 years since coming from Jacksonville, Florida. He worked as a Quality Inspector for Trane A/C in Lynn Haven, Florida.

He is survived by his parents; Bro. Tim Long and wife Deborah Hagan Long of Sunny Hills, FL; brother: Tim Long II of Sunny Hills, FL; sister: Heather Ward and husband Danny of Sunny Hills, FL; maternal grandmother: Doris Hagan of Panama City, FL; aunts, uncles and extended family.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the family may be entered in the guest register book online at www.obertfuneralhome.com.