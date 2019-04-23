Kiser obit

Thomas Wayne Kiser, 63 of Auburn, Alabama died Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Marianna, Florida.

Thomas was born on January 18, 1956 in Miami, Florida. He enjoyed nature and being outdoors. He especially loved to hunt and fish. He worked at Auburn Kroger for 43 years serving in many positions. He served as a receiving clerk, a wine steward and worked in the diary department. He attended Church of the Highlands in Auburn.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Kiser, and father in law, Ernest Duffee.

His survivors include his wife, Diane Kiser of Auburn, AL; one son, T.J. Kiser of Auburn, AL; one daughter, Kimberly Kiser, of St. Petersburg, FL; his mother, Norma Kiser of Opelika, AL; one brother, Mike Kiser (Debra) of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Linda Inglis (David), and Cathy Kiser, both of Birmingham, AL; his mother in law, Betty Duffee, of Marianna, FL; one brother in law, Alan Duffee, of Marianna, FL.

Services will be announced at a later time. James & Sikes Funeral Homes Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements.