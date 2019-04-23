Investigation of complaint ends in felony drug charge

While investigating a report of stolen electric power, a Vernon man was arrested on drug charges last week.

On Tuesday, April 16th, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of electricity being stolen by tenants of a residence on Armstrong Street in Vernon. Deputies responded to the home and were immediately approached by an aggressive tenant, identified as 57-year-old Stevie Coatney.

As deputies began to detain Coatney he retrieved an Altoid can from his pocket and threw it away from law enforcement. Deputies then discovered the can contained marijuana and approximately 2 grams of methamphetamine.

Without further incident, Coatney was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.