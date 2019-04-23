Hedlund obit

Sharon K. Hedlund, age 60 of Bonifay, went home to be with the Lord on April 22, 2019 at her residence.

Sharon was born on August 17, 1958 in Florala, Alabama to Earl and Voncille Wise. She was a member of Freedom Christian Fellowship Church in Black, Alabama. Sharon will be remembered for her love of life, soft heartedness, and honesty.

Memorialization will be by cremation with a service to be held at a later date. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers monetary donations may be made to Obert Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.