Booker obit

Retired 1st Sgt. John Oscar Booker, age 67, of Campbellton, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Campbellton, Florida.

He was a native of Jackson County, retired from the United States Army and West Florida Electric Cooperative. He was a member of New Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church of Campbellton, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Turner Mae and Tony Booker, Jr.; grandparents: Willie and Ressie Reynolds; and most recently a brother, Willie “Fat Mouth” Booker.

He is survived by his wife, Mattie Pearl Booker of Campbellton, Florida; his children: Marcus A. Booker of Tallahassee, Florida and Kimberly L. Booker of Pensacola, Florida; two grandchildren; Makenzi and Mathew Booker of Tallahassee, Florida; sisters and brothers: Ronnie K. Booker and Glory Booker-Reynolds both of Orlando, Florida, Reginald Booker, Tommie Rudy Booker and Elizabeth B. Lee all of Pensacola, Florida, Carolyn Booker of South Carolina and Rose Mary Blue (Jerald) of Williston, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Public visitation will be 3-6 PM, Friday, April 26, 2019, in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

Retired 1st Sgt. Booker will lie in repose at the church from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the New Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 2487 Hwy 2 in Campbellton, Florida.

Retired 1st Sgt. Booker will be laid to rest in the St. Paul/New Bethel Cemetery, 5180 Hwy 273, with full military honors, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.

The United States Army Honor Guards will serve as pallbearers. The following was selected by the family to serve as Honorary Pallbearers: Randy Williams, Jody Russ, Wallace Armstrong, Gene Britt, Charlie Benton and Kelly Blue.