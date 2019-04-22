Sheriff hosts senior citizen luncheon at WCCOA

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews, with assistance from Director Anita Clarke and her staff, hosted a luncheon for senior citizens last Thursday at the Washington County Council on Aging.

“Supporting the senior citizens of our county is important to WCSO and we consider it an honor to spend time with them whenever we can. Our seniors are some of our most vulnerable residents in this county,” said Sheriff Crews. “I want to make sure they feel safe in their homes and when out in the community.”

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank WCCOA for everything they do to provide assistance and comfort to those who need them in our communities.