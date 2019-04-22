Musser obit

Deborah C. Musser, 67, of Midland City Alabama, died April 16, 2019.

Funeral services were held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Christ Church International. Dr. David Del Vecchio and Rev. David Chunn officiated and Glover Funeral Home of Dothan, Alabama directed.

In lieu of flowers Deborah requested that donations be made to “Wells of Life”, a project that provides lifesaving, safe and clean water to thousands in need in Africa. http://my.cbn.com/pg/causes/tribute/?tribute_id=15898452.

Debbie was born in Fairhope, Alabama, the youngest daughter of Rev. Henry Frank and Louise (Weaver) Chunn. In 1969, she graduated from Marianna High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of South Alabama in 1972. She taught at Vernon Elementary School and Chipley Christian Academy until 1991 when she married Philip Musser and became a full-time homemaker in Midland City, Alabama to a family of seven.

She will be remembered for her nurturing disposition, her bread and cookie baking ministry, and her strong faith. Debbie never had a house too full of friends and family, a yard too full of flowers, or a day filled with too much time spent with family. She loved few things more than being part of the praise and worship team at Christ Church International, where she faithfully served and worshipped for over 25 years. She was a faithful and loving wife, and the best mother that any child could have hoped for.

She is survived by her husband, Philip Musser; her children, Christy Carter, Michele Wright and husband Jason Wright, Luke Trawick, Mike Musser and his wife Sam Musser, Selene Musser and husband Jason Bowman, and 8 grandsugars. She also leaves behind sisters, Dot Ballard, Bebe Ellis and husband Ole, and brother David Chunn and wife Carol, and is predeceased by her sister Frankie Wood.