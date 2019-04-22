Goodwill to host regional hiring day

Tallahassee — Goodwill of the Big Bend has announced that they will be hosting a regional hiring day to encourage motivated individuals to develop job skills and secure new opportunities that will fulfill their personal and professional goals. The event will take place on Tuesday, April 23rd from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm at all Goodwill stores throughout the Big Bend area. With open positions ranging from retail to management, community members can simply visit any location during store hours and receive an interview on the spot.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this opportunity to our Big Bend community,” said Tamara Williams, Vice President of Human Resources for Goodwill Industries—Big Bend, Inc. “Regional Hiring Day benefits employers just as much as potential employees because it allows us to easily identify dedicated applicants and place them in a career where their unique skills will be utilized. We offer great jobs with competitive benefits, including health, dental and vision insurance, education assistance, paid time off and more. When you pursue a career at Goodwill, you become a part of a growing organization that helps individuals lead happy, healthy, self-sustainable lives.”