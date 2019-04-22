Families invited to free Outdoor Experience at Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center

Try archery, fishing and other outdoor activities for free at the 2019 Outdoor Experience, Saturday, April 27, at the Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center. This family-friendly event, hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is a short drive from Tallahassee.

Outdoor Experience provides a safe environment, expert instruction and equipment so attendees of all ages can learn new outdoor skills and enjoy a fun day outdoors. The event also features educational programs about fish and wildlife conservation, live animal exhibits and hay rides. In addition, nationally-known exhibition shooter Patrick Flanigan will demonstrate his shotgun skills at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center is in Jefferson County on U.S. 19 just north of Highway 27 (9194 S. Jefferson Highway in Lamont). Johnston’s Meat Market will be selling food and beverages during the event. Attendees may bring their own snacks and drinks.

Advance event registration is not required. For more information about the Outdoor Experience, contact Brandon.Stys@MyFWC.com.