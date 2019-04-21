Roberts obit

Cornelia Mae Griffin Roberts, 86 of Marianna died Friday, April 19, 2019 at Marianna Health and Rehab.

Ms. Roberts was born on February 16, 1933 in Marianna, FL and spent most of her life there. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family. She was of the Baptist faith. She truly enjoyed her work, serving at The Plantation House Restaurant for more than 17 years. She later went to work as a waitress at Tony’s Restaurant and retired after 25 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Griffin and Lettie Barfield Griffin; her husband, James Ralph Roberts and one brother, Early Griffin.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Roberts Register, and Pattie Roberts Kittrell and husband, Gene; four grandchildren, Ashlie Register Tyus, Arin Tharp and husband, Travis, Laurie Kittrell Campbell and husband, Michael, Angie Kittrell Burks and husband, Rob; seven great grandchildren, Allyson Cannady, Dylan Tyus, Grayson Tharp, Chase Campbell, Hailey Campbell, Macey Burks, and Hunter Burks; two great-great grandchildren, Jaeden Cannady and Harper Campbell; one sister, Patricia Griffin Pineda; one brother, E.D. Griffin; one brother in law, Bo Roberts; two sisters in law, Christine Roberts, and Anette Roberts, along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna, FL. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.