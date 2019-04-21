Hodge obit

Rev. Earnest Hodge, age 84, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 18, 2019 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

He was born December 19, 1934 in Hartford, Alabama to the late Julius Ray Hodge and Gracie Alice Harris Hodge.

In addition to his parents, Earnest was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Jane Hodge, one son, Tim Hodge and one sister-in-law, Gail Wellman.

Rev. Hodge is survived by his two children, Pam Wolfley and Pete of Bonifay, FL and John Hodge and Chrystal of Lake Wales, FL; one sister, Louise Jones of Lake Wales, FL; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Ward and Virginia Carroll and Marshall both of Lake Wales, FL; 13 grandchildren, Chris Wolfley, Shannon Kuhns, Chis Mancill, Shaun Wolfley, Eric Mancill, Josh Mancill, Adrienne Hodge, Rebecca Hodge, Cierra Guekker and Pablo, Jeffrey James-Potts, Jonathan Potts, Caleb Hodge and Clayton Hodge; 23 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Harris Chapel with Rev. Steve Boroughs and Rev. Norman Harris officiating. Interment will follow in the Harris Chapel Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Monday at Peel Funeral Home.