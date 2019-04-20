Ms. Cassandra Ann Reed, aka Catfish, age 54, of Saint Petersburg, FL, formerly of Graceville, FL, went home to be with the Lord recently.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Sadie L. and Jimmy B. Reed.

She is survived by her sisters: Lori Ann Reed, Uretha Reed and Jalinda Wiggins; nephews: Jimarez Reed and Donshay Reed; a favorite uncle: Richard Broxton of Graceville, Florida; lifetime soulmate, Benjamin Fountain of St. Petersburg, Florida; numerous aunts, uncles, friends of Saint Petersburg and Graceville, Florida; other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 5 PM, Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.