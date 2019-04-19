Traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. Debris removal and disposal services across Northwest Florida continue. Traffic flaggers are onsite to assist with traffic control.

Holmes County:

S.R. 79 (Waukesha Street) Utility Operations- The southbound shoulder of Waukesha Street in Bonifay will be closed from just south of the railroad to Cooks Street from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday, April 28 as crews relocate a power pole.

S.R. 2 Pavement Marking Replacement- Drivers will encounter lane restrictions at the following locations on S.R. 2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, from Monday, April 22 until Wednesday, May 22 as crews perform roadway markings maintenance. S.R. 2 from west of the Choctawhatchee River Bridge to east of County Road 177 S.R. 2 from west of Ten Mile Creek Bridge to east of the Jackson County Line

S.R. 2 Maintenance Activities near Ten Mile Creek and from Gavin Road east to Sam Ard Road- Traffic will experience intermittent lane restrictions near Ten Mile Creek and from Gavin Road to Sam Ard Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 22 through Friday, April 26 as crews make asphalt repairs.

Valee Road Bridge Replacement Over Blue Creek- Pile driving operations are underway. Valee Road is closed to all traffic. Motorists are being detoured via State Road (S.R.) 81 (Samson Highway), Coy Commander Road, and U.S. 90.

Hicks Road Bridge Replacement over West Pittman Creek- Crews are clearing trees and shrubs from the right-of-way for utility relocation and temporary acrow bridge construction. Hicks Road will remain open during the clearing operations. There will be no lane restrictions until the detour route is in place.

Washington County:

S.R. 79 Widening Project between Acy Road and Hightower Road– The following will take place the week of Monday, April 22. North and southbound traffic will encounter intermittent lane restrictions between Acy and Hightower roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 22 as crews perform work associated with an upcoming lane shift. Variable message boards are in place to alert drivers of the temporary restrictions. North and southbound traffic will be transitioned to newly constructed northbound lanes from Acyl Road to Hightower Road around 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 24. The shift will allow crews to begin construction of drainage culverts on the southbound roadway.

Interstate 10 Resurfacing from east of S.R. 77 to the Jackson County Line- Drivers can expect intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, April 22 to Thursday, April 25 as crews continue drainage activities.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.