Stuckey obit

Mr. Herman Edward Stuckey, 65, of Caryville, FL went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in the comfort of his home, surrounding by his wife and family.

Mr. Stuckey was a native of Ponce de Leon, and a member of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Caryville.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ms. Aronia Stuckey, and a son, Dexter Stuckey.

He is survived by his wife, Ollie Mae Works Stuckey; his children: Tanya Stuckey (Chris Gilyard), Tonya Hall (Dravier), Tameka Stuckey, Kimberly Anderson (Elton Rumph), LaToya Matthews (Troy Marshall) and Herman Stuckey; stepchildren: Zaneta Peterson (Trevis), Tameka Burks (James) and Arthur Hudson; eighteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters and brothers: Oliver Hughey (Joe Ruth), Fayleonteen Nettles (Samuel), Genora Goodman (Johnny), Manuel Stuckey (Joan), Angela Stuckey, Sharon Loggins (Michael), Andre Stuckey, Ken Washington (Emma), Bruce Stuckey (Wanda) and Janet Thompson (Claude); mother-in-law: Hazel Works; father-in-law: Ransom Works (Argertha); aunt: Nora Sheffield; sisters and brothers-in-law: Cleveland Works, Clementine Howard (Elder Tony), Cheryl Peterson, Almeanus Chambers and Darrel Works (Barbara); numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends 4-7 PM, Friday, April 26, 2019 in the sanctuary of Spirit-Filled Church of God in Christ, 2128 Pate Pond Road (Hwy 279 South) in Caryville, Florida.

A Celebration of life will commence at 11 AM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the sanctuary of Saint John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 308 Knox Hill Road, Ponce de Leon, Florida with the Elder Tony Howard delivering the words of comfort.

Mr. Stuckey will be laid to rest in the Euchee Valley Presbyterian Cemetery in DeFuniak Springs, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.