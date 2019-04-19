News from Chipola

CHIPOLA CNA GRADS—Eight students completed Chipola College CNA program on Wednesday, April 10. Graduates are, from left: Ashley Elder, Rosilyn Brown, Ireland Johnson, Logan Sunday, Jennifer Smith, Laurie Broxton, Amanda Roberts. Not pictured: Julie Flores

CHIPOLA NURSING GRADS—Members of Chipola College’s Associate Degree Nursing Spring 2019 class are, from left: (Bottom row) Hayley Johns, Shelby Rushing, Gena Lim, Hannah Sellers, McKaylah See, Sadie Mayo, Cassidy McDaniel, Hollie Alhalaseh, (Second Row) Sha’Meyah Bell, Haley Bodie, Brittany Benton, Brianne Whatley, Kristina Keene, Julie Rackley, Keneshia Coates, Sierra Kelley, Bridget Owens, Lindsey Harper, Taylor Howell (Back Row) Destiny Croft, Kimberly Haaren, Randi Fowler, Yasmine Patterson-Bellamy, Olivia Odom, Anastasia Mitchell, Alana White, Savannah Stephens, Ashley McDaniel, Caleb Mills, Trudie Alford, Ismail Rushdan, Arthur Johnson, Benjamin Black, Cody Gainer, Nicholas Hess.

CHIPOLA BLACK STUDENT UNION WINS AT STATE CONFERENCE

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Black Student Union attended the 44th Annual FAASA State Convention on April 11-14.

BSU students presented their 2018-2019 PACE Plan (Political Action, Academic Excellence, Cultural Awareness and Economic Empowerment). Chipola College received second place.

Chipola BSU adviser Dr. Willie Spires, said, “We are proud of our students and the hard work they demonstrated throughout the academic year, in spite of Hurricane Michael. Attendees were amazed at the amount of work that was presented by our BSU students.”

BSU President, LaNia Baker was voted in for a second term as Region 1 Director for the 2019-20 school year by her peers. Pensacola, Chipola, Northwest Florida State, and FSU representatives were present to vote.

The Chipola Black Student Union is advised by Dr. Willie Spires and co-advised by Linda Morales. BSU is open to all Chipola students. BSU’s mission is to promote educational, social, political, and cultural awareness on and off of campus and is active in community service projects, school activities, fundraisers, special events and state conferences.

MCLENDON SCHOLARSHIPS STILL AVAILABLE FOR CHIPOLA SUMMER TERMS

MARIANNA— McLendon Educational Trust Scholarship applications for the summer semesters are still available in the Chipola College Foundation office and on the college website, www.chipola.edu.

Applications for the Summer 2019 terms will be accepted until funds are depleted. Completed applications may be submitted in person at the Foundation office or mailed to Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446. Only one McLendon Educational Trust Scholarship award will be made per student for Summer 2019. Students who have already received notice of a McLendon awards for the Summer 2019 semester, will not need to submit another application.

The scholarship may be used toward tuition and/or books for the Summer 2019 terms at Chipola. Applicants must complete the scholarship application and provide documents outlined on the application, which include: a student letter, college and/or high school transcripts and the previous year’s household income tax returns. The scholarship selection is based on both financial need as well as merit.

For information, contact the Chipola College Foundation at 850-718-2445.

CHIPOLA COMMENCEMENT MAY 2 IN DOTHAN

MARIANNA—The Chipola College 2018 Commencement Ceremony is set for Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m., at the Dothan Civic Center. The address is 126 St. Andrews Street, Dothan, AL, 36303.

Graduates should receive an email from the college about caps and gowns which will be picked up in the Book Store.

Counted as members of the class are all who will complete degrees or certificates from December of 2018 to May of 2019 or during the Summer 2019 terms. Diplomas will be awarded for Bachelor of Science, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts and Workforce Development Certificates. Chipola graduates may invite an unlimited number of family members and guests to share the event. The ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube.

Nikki Fried, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, will deliver the commencement address. Fried is a lifelong Floridian, attorney and passionate activist. Born and raised in Miami, Commissioner Fried graduated from the University of Florida, where she received her bachelor’s, master’s and juris doctorate degrees. While in law school, she served as student body president, the first woman to hold the position in nearly two decades.

Before her election, Fried worked as an advocate in Tallahassee, representing at-risk children and the Broward County School Board, and working to expand patient access to medical marijuana.

Fried has served in the Alachua County Public Defender’s Office as head of the Felony Division, and worked with law firms as a government consultant, advocating on behalf of clients before the Florida Legislature. Working in private practice in South Florida, she defended homeowners against foreclosure during the 2007-08 housing crisis.

Throughout her career she has served with numerous organizations including the Young Lawyers Board of Governors, Broward Days Board of Directors, Legal Needs of Children Bar Committee, LeRoy Collins Institute, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida, University of Florida Governmental Relations Advisory Committee, University of Florida Board of Trustees, Florida’s Children First, and others. Fried is a member of Florida Blue Key, the oldest and most prestigious leadership honorary in the state of Florida.

For information about the graduation ceremony, contact the Admissions and Records Office at 850-718-2311 or visit www.chipola.edu.

SUMMER REGISTRATION

Registration for Summer Session I and II classes at Chipola College is going on now. Summer I classes begin May 7. Visit the Student Services Building to meet with an adviser. For information, call 850-718-2311, or visit www.chipola.edu.

ORAL INTERPRETATION PROGRAM

Students in Carol Saunders’ Oral Interpretation class will present a program Monday, April 22, at noon in Jackson Hall of the Literature/Language Building. The public is invited to attend.