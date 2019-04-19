Griffin obit

Patricia Jane Griffin, age 84 of Greenwood, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on April 16, 2019 at home.

She was born at Royal Oak, Michigan and lived many years in Florida. She was a member of the Greenwood United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Grace Mildner; brother, Mike Mildner.

She was an avid quilter, gardener and many other activities including her love of flying small planes.

She is survived by her husband, Phil of Greenwood, Florida. Roland and Susie MIldner of Naples, Florida, sister Sally Scott of St. Augustine, Florida, son Walter and Chrissy Bentley of Cleveland, Ohio, daughter Debra and Jack Mandula of Cleveland, Ohio, son Robert and Peggy Bentley of Janesville, Wisconsin, daughter Terry Bentley of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, step-children Rick and Chris Griffin, Mike and Luann Griffin of Janesville, Wisconsin, Ellan and Bobbie Griffin of Delavan, Wisconsin, Ron and Crystal Griffin of Whitewater, Wisconsin, and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

There will be no service or viewing, by her request.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.