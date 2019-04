Please join us at Poplar Springs Baptist Church on Easter Sunday, April 21.

8:00 AM ~ Early Resurrection Celebration at 8 am with a Fellowship Breakfast to follow.

9:45 AM ~ Sunday School

11:00 ~ “The Prophecy and Passion of Jesus” presented by PSBC Worship Choir

We warmly welcome and encourage you to come, bring a friend, celebrate and worship with us! The church is located at 1098 Lovewood Road.