Wright obit

Deacon Dennie Wright of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on April 10, 2019 in the Southwest Alabama Medical Center of Dothan, Alabama. He was 82 years old.

Dennie was a devoted member of the Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. H.G. McCollough. He served on the Deacon Board and attended Sunday School and Sunday Service faithfully until his health began to fail him. He was a handy man in the community for many years, willing to assist anybody that was in need.

Dennie was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Viola Boston Wright; son: Dennis Wright; and his daughter: Phyllis Wright.

He leaves to cherish his memories his son: Richard Paul Wright of Chipley, Florida; one sister: Gail Hariston of Powhatan, Virgina; three brothers: William Henderson of Tallahassee, Florida, Haywood (Ava) Henderson of Springfield, Illinois, and Danny Wright of Washington, D.C.; along with a host of sisters & brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, April 20, 2019 from the sanctuary of the Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida with Rev. Dr. H.G. McCollough, Pastor/Officiating. Committal Service will follow in the Southside Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 from 12 Noon -9 PM CST, in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose 1hr prior to services at the church.