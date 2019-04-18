Vernon man arrested for attempted murder after shooting wife

A 38-year-old woman suffered critical injuries after being strangled and shot by her husband last night.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Moss Hill Road residence after receiving a 911 call at approximately 9:30 p.m. The callers advised the victim had been shot in the chest by her husband, who was armed and barricaded inside the home.

Once deputies arrived on scene, the victim was found hiding under a porch of the residence and immediately pulled to safety, allowing emergency personnel to begin treatment. She was then airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Just before the WCSO SWAT Team made entry into the residence, deputies heard a gunshot from inside the home. The suspect, identified as 71-year-old David Reed, was then located in the kitchen with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

Reed was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is being charged with attempted murder.

UPDATE — HUSBAND CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER OF WIFE RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL

David Reed, the man accused of shooting his wife before turning the gun on himself Wednesday night, has been released from the hospital and booked into the Washington County Jail.

Reed, who is charged with attempted murder and felony battery by strangulation, allegedly shot the victim, witnesses say, after an intense altercation lasted most of the evening. Washington County Sheriff’s investigators received statements that Reed accused his wife of having an affair moments before they heard the first gunshot. After the second gunshot, the children ran to their mother’s side and were then threatened at gunpoint by Reed, causing them to flee the residence.

The victim, Reed’s 38-year-old wife, was later found by WCSO deputies hiding under the back porch of the home and was safely taken to emergency personnel for treatment before being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

As WCSO’s SWAT team prepared to enter the home, a single gunshot was heard from inside the residence. Deputies located Reed in the kitchen of the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. He was then transported to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into the Washington County Jail, where is awaiting first appearance.

The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.