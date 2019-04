The suspect in the April 3 abduction and sexual assault of a Chipley woman has been identified and the Chipley Police Department has obtained felony warrants for his arrest.

The suspect is identified as Travis D. Wilson, B/M, 36 years of age, 5’7” tall of Cottondale Florida.

If you have information regarding the location of Travis D. Wilson, contact the Chipley Police Department at (850)638-6310 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at (850)638-TIPS.