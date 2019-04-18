Gadsden Correctional to host job fair at Chipola

MARIANNA—The Gadsden Correctional Institution will host a one-day hiring event for correctional officers and trainees, Wednesday, April. 24, from 8 a.m. to noon in the Chipola College Public Service Building.

Interested applicants should bring the following documents: driver’s license, social security card, birth certificate, high school diploma or equivalent, any legal name change document, military dd-214 member 4 copy, and any court documents for criminal charges. Applicants will take CJBAT on the same day.

For more information or for those unable to attend, contact: Tiffany Brown, Alesia Green, or Tracy Price at 850-875-9701.