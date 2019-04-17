Cooper obit

Mr. Henry Leavy Cooper, age 74, of Bonifay, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 16, 2019 at his home. He was born August 4, 1944 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Ester and Susie Forehand Cooper.

Mr. Leavy is survived by his wife, Carolyn Cooper of Bonifay, FL; five daughters, Michele Music and husband Cecil of Caryville, FL, Tina Moore and husband Tony of Bonifay, FL, Heather Wilkerson of Bonifay, FL, Amanda Adams and husband Doug of New Hope, FL and Amy White and husband Bart of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Richard Cooper and wife Polly of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Beatrice Judah of Vernon, FL; 16 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, April 19, 2019, at Harris Chapel with Rev. Norman Harris and Rev. Ernest Hodge officiating. Interment will follow in the Sellers Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday at Peel Funeral Home.