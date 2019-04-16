HCSO requests help identifying subjects – UPDATED

DO YOU KNOW THESE INDIVIDUALS?

These subjects are responsible for a burglary and theft that occurred in Holmes County.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify them.

Anyone with any information on these individuals is asked to contact HCSO by calling 850-547-3681, Option 1.

UPDATE: These two subjects have been identified as Kaleb Brock and Mary Palmquist.

To the citizens of Holmes County, thank you for your fast response (about 15 minutes).

To Kaleb and Mary, we ask that you do the right thing and turn yourself in.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Kaleb and/or Mary is asked to contact HCSO at 850-547-3681, Option 1.