HCSO issues warrants for burglary suspects

HOLMES COUNTY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has issued felony warrants for two subjects wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred in Holmes County.

With the public’s assistance, investigators were able to identify 30-year-old Kaleb Brock and 31-year-old Mary Palmquist as the individuals observed committing the crime in surveillance footage from the scene.

HCSO then executed a search warrant at the couple’s Wildwood Lane residence, where investigators seized several grams of methamphetamine, packaging materials, and scales.

Property stolen in several recent burglaries was also found at the home.

Felony warrants have been obtained on both Palmquist and Brock, pictured here in previous mugshots.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asking to contact HCSO at 850-547-3681, Option 1 or Crime Stoppers of Holmes County at 866-689-8477.