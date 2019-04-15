Mitchell obit

Mrs. Toreatha Joyce Hayes Mitchell, 60, of Greenwood, FL went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 12, 2019 at her home.

She was a native of Jackson County, FL and member of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church of Marianna, Florida.

Precious memories will forever remain with her daughter, Martini Hayes; her mother: Hattie Mae Hayes of Greenwood, Florida; sisters: Malisa Clark (Venson) of Greer, South Carolina and Deana Richardson (Paul) of Jacksonville, Florida; aunts: Mary Hall of Saint Petersburg, Florida, Nancy Johnson of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Reola Williams of Two Egg, Florida; nieces: Rita Jones of Tallahassee, Florida, Daisy Hayes of Huntsville, Alabama and Malia Richardson of Jacksonville, Florida; nephews: Xaiden Hayes, Xander Hayes and Xakyai Hayes all of Huntsville, Alabama, Morgan Jones and Kerwin Jones, Jr., both of Tallahassee, Florida; a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends

Visitation will be 3-6 PM, Friday, April 19, 2019 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL.

Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday. April 20, 2019 at Mount Tabor Missionary Baptist Church, 3695 Poplar Springs Rd, Marianna, FL with the Reverend Dwight D. Cockerham, Sr., pastor, officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.