Faye Wiley Land, 78 of Bascom died Monday, April 15, 2019 at Southeast Healthcare in Dothan.

Ms. Land was born in the Bascom, FL community to the late Joseph Albert Wiley and Annie Lee Wiley on April 28, 1940. She spent most of her life in Bascom, FL. She was a faithful member of Hickory Grove Freewill Baptist Church and served as the secretary and treasurer for many years. She retired from the Florida Department of Children and Families as a supervisor.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Henry Land; one brother, Lowell Wiley and one granddaughter, Natalie Rohr.

She is survived by two daughters, Sonya Welch, of Jacksonville, Sabrina Rohr and husband, Stephen, of Dothan; two sons, Joseph Matthew Land and wife, Ceritha of Bascom, Jeffrey Land of Bascom; one brother, Lynwood Wiley of Lake Hamilton, FL; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild; three sisters-in-law, Norma Bird, Clara Bauldree, and Peggy Aldridge and husband, Wayne, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Hickory Grove Freewill Baptist Church with Reverends Steven Welch and Henry McClain officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna.