Gas price update

Florida gas prices have risen 5.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.76/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 stations. Gas prices in Florida are 17.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 14.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Florida is priced at $2.15/g today while the most expensive is $3.29/g, a difference of $1.14/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.82/g while the most expensive is $5.29/g, a difference of $3.47/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.83/g today. The national average is up 28.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 12.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Florida and the national average going back a decade:

April 15, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

April 15, 2017: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 15, 2016: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

April 15, 2015: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

April 15, 2014: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

April 15, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

April 15, 2012: $3.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.91/g)

April 15, 2011: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

April 15, 2010: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

April 15, 2009: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

“The national average gas price has now risen for the ninth straight week, adding 57 cents a gallon in that time and now costing Americans about $200 million more per day than it did to start the year. The effect of rising prices isn’t about to let up as a spate of refinery outages on the West Coast and in California has given way to a tightening of summer blended gasoline in advance of the summer driving season set to kick in in the weeks ahead,” said Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy. “Even with early signs of markets reaching their heights for California-spec fuel, the damage has been done and gas prices are still playing catch up to the highs of April. With California pump prices now firmly over $4 a gallon, the march to $4.15 may be attained in the weeks ahead before any relief, while the rest of the nation faces the prospect of $3 a gallon by month’s end.”