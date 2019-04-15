Garden Club visits the Amarylis Man

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Several members of Chipley Garden Club and their guests traveled to the Dellwood Amaryllis Farm on Tuesday, April 16. Club President Debbie Mitchell stated, “This is one of our favorite field trips – the flowers are always beautiful and there is always something new and wonderful to add to our home gardens.”

Charlie Johnston AKA “The Amaryllis Man” gave the group a brief informative talk on the propagation and care of amaryllises. He then guided the group through the gardens, pointing out the many varieties of gorgeous flowering bulbs of all sizes.

Mr. Johnston has a worldwide clientele for his bulbs and seeds including customers in New Zealand and Dubai. The farm is located at 3667 Northside Church Road in Greenwood and can be reached at 850-592-8769 or online at www.amayllisman.com.

Chipley Garden Club meets September through May and makes field trips throughout the year. If you are interested in membership or would like to learn more about the club, please contact Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536.