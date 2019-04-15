Fundraiser for CHS scholarships

The Chipley Woman’s Club will be preparing pulled pork plates on Thursday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their clubhouse at 607 North 5th Street. Plates may be picked up and will contain pulled pork, BBQ sauce, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and dessert for $8. Tea will be provided for those eating at the clubhouse.

Members will be around town selling tickets, but if they miss you and you would like to place an order, reserve a plate, or to eat with friends at the clubhouse, call 260-5896. Delivery will also be available on request.