Citizen complaint leads to arrests

WESTVILLE – A citizen complaint about possible drug activity at a Westville residence resulted in two arrests Friday, April 12.

Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the complaint at 1528 Gasdorf Lane and made contact with 35-year-old Paula J. Gainey. Gainey led investigators to her bedroom, where investigators observed a strong smell of marijuana.

A search of the room resulted in the discovery of marijuana, paraphernalia including hypodermic needles and digital scales, a .22 rifle, and another female subject identified as 26-year-old Brittnie N. Payne of DeFuniak Springs, who was hiding in the bathroom.

A records check through dispatch determined Gainey to be a convicted felon and Payne to have active warrants out of Walton County.

Both subjects were arrested and transported to the Holmes County Jail, where a further search of Gainey revealed a bag of suspected methamphetamine, currency, and more paraphernalia concealed on her person.

Gainey is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and smuggling/introducing contraband into a detention facility.