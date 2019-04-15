Citizen complaint leads to arrests

WESTVILLE – A citizen complaint about possible drug activity at a Westville residence resulted in two arrests Friday, April 12.

Paula J. Gainey

Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the complaint at 1528 Gasdorf Lane and made contact with 35-year-old Paula J. Gainey. Gainey led investigators to her bedroom, where investigators observed a strong smell of marijuana.

Brittnie N. Payne

A search of the room resulted in the discovery of marijuana, paraphernalia including hypodermic needles and digital scales, a .22 rifle, and another female subject identified as 26-year-old Brittnie N. Payne of DeFuniak Springs, who was hiding in the bathroom.

A records check through dispatch determined Gainey to be a convicted felon and Payne to have active warrants out of Walton County.

Both subjects were arrested and transported to the Holmes County Jail, where a further search of Gainey revealed a bag of suspected methamphetamine, currency, and more paraphernalia concealed on her person.

Gainey is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and smuggling/introducing contraband into a detention facility.

