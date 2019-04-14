Corder obit

Geraldine Dozier Corder, 97, of Bascom, died Friday, April 12, 2019 in Bascom.

Geraldine was born on September 25, 1921 and was a native and life long resident of Bascom, FL. After graduating from high school, she went to Mobile, AL and worked as a “Rosie the Riveter” welder on war ships during World War II. After the war, she returned to Florida and worked at Graham Air Base until it closed in 1960. She then became a full time homemaker, loved to travel and loved family gatherings.

She is preceded in death by husband, E.W. Corder; parents, Thomas and Trudie Dozier; one sister, Mary Greene Rogers and two sister in-laws, Lorene Tindel and Thelma Long.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Hatcher; son, Kenneth Corder and wife Alicia; grandchildren, Danellie Wilson, Jason Hatcher, Joshua Corder, Cameron Corder and Ethan Corder; four great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 3 P.M. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Bascom Baptist Cemetery in Bascom with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.