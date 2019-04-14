Bright obit

Travis Allen Bright, Sr. ,59, of Marianna died Friday, April 12, 2019 at his home.

Travis was widely known in the tri-states area to be THE parts man from his years “behind the counter” at Swearingen Equipment Company. His knowledge of farm equipment and anything mechanical was extensive. His customers were his friends. He never met a stranger. He was always willing to help and gave away more than just advice to anyone who needed it. He told big stories loudly and laughed at the same volume. He was an excellent writer and orator, winning several levels of the Optimist Club oratorical contest in his younger years. He regularly spoke on farm equipment safety after losing his right arm in a farm equipment accident. That heroic story being one of his best and most enthusiastic recantations. He passionately loved his children and his pride in them was widely known. He willingly shared photos of his grandkids and bragged about how smart they were. He cherished his mother and took good care of her, as she did him. He loved his sister and regularly teased her about how she abused him until he got bigger than her. He loved deeply.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Courtney Elizabeth Bright and his father, Charley Travis Bright.

He is survived by his sons, Travis Allen Bright, Jr. (Tab) and wife Brittany of Pensacola, Chad Bright and wife, Brittany of Hartford, AL; sister, Kathy Bright Bass and husband, Bill of Lynn Haven; mother, Mary D. Bright of Marianna; four grandchildren, Madilyn Elizabeth Bright, Travis Allen Bright III, Emmalynn Elizabeth Bright and Luke James Bright; two nephews, Davis Dewitt Bass and William Atwater Bass, and one niece, Sarah Elizabeth Bass.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. Luther Pumphrey officiating. Private Interment will be in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until service time.

Travis, like many, struggled with a lifetime of addiction. The family appreciates all of the years of support to Travis and each member of his family. In honor of his passion for the men and women who struggled with him, and the organization who helped him confront his shortfalls, the family requests those who would like, to make contributions in memory of Travis Bright to: The Panama City Rescue Mission 609 Allen Avenue Panama City, FL. 32401.