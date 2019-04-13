Mercer obit

Lorena “Pat” Mercer, 98, of Marianna, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at her residence.

Ms. Mercer was born to Joseph and Mary Cochran on February 13, 1921 in Tampa, FL. She spent many years in Monticello, FL before moving to Jackson County. She served in the United States Army as a switchboard operator. She was a beautician for many years and retired from the Sunland Center as a cottage parent. She put Jesus first, spending much time in prayer with Him. She also loved her family dearly, always being there and showing unconditional love. You could always find Meme telling jokes, playing games, and gardening in her younger days.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Cochran and her husband, Charlie Mercer, formerly of Monticello. Survivors include her daughter, Delight Booth and husband, Rusty of Marianna; three granddaughters, Jamie Gross and her husband, Ian, Lana Booth, and Katherine Peterson, all of Marianna; two grandsons, William Booth II of Marianna, Eric Booth and his wife, Mellissa of Grand Ridge; 14 great grandchildren, Joseph Dyer, Ashley Balcom, Samantha Balcom, Jamal Harris, Cierra Balcom, Braydon Booth, Hayes Booth, Lacie Booth, Hailey Weeks, Sarah Weeks, Jadyn Glenn Gross, Ian James Gross, Jace Gross, and Knoxx Booth; one great-great grandchild, Aaliyah Bowers; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Reverends Jack Hollis, Gino Mayo, and Tyler Ford officiating. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the services.