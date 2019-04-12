Strickland obit

Mrs. Pamela “Pam” Lynn Strickland, 59 of Ebro, FL died on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Brightmore Hospice in Griffin, Georgia.

Born Friday, May 1, 1959 in Largo, Florida.

Surviving is her husband, James Strickland of Newnan, GA, son, Zachary Strickland of Honolulu, HI, daughter, Morgan Strickland of Jacksonville, FL, father, Ronald Stripling of Ponce De Leon, FL and mother, Johnnie Ward Anderson and husband Joe of Ponce De Leon, FL, brother, Joseph Stripling of Ponce de Leon, FL, sisters, Rhonda Little of Ponce de Leon, FL and Miranda Anderson of Panama City Beach, FL.

A Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Sims Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Westville Cemetery, Westville, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel.